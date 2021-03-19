Food box distribution benefits Gibson Co. residents

MILAN, Tenn. — Residents in Gibson County had the opportunity to pick up food boxes Friday afternoon in Milan.

The food giveaway was hosted at the Polk-Clark Enrichment Center in Milan.

The food boxes each contain milk, bread, fruit and other items.

Tammy Wade, a Milan city counselor and community advocate, says this is helping many residents.

“I think it’s very important,” Wade said. “We delivered to some elderly people earlier and one lady shared with us, she said, ‘I’ve never been offered or given any food.'”

They continued to give out food through 7 p.m. Friday.