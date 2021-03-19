Jimmie Clarence Blackwood, age 93, resident of Fort Payne, Alabama and husband of the late Alese Blalock Blackwood, departed this life Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home.

Jimmie was born August 6, 1927 in Louisville, Mississippi, the son of the late Clarence Grady Blackwood and Manilla Huddleston Blackwood. He served his country as a Merchant Marine during World War II and was employed as a bookkeeper and accountant for Rhea Oil Company in Somerville, Tennessee before his retirement. He was married September 28, 1946 to the former Alese Blalock who preceded him in death on March 21, 2004. Jimmie loved music and had a band during the 70’s and 80’s that played at local dances. He enjoyed fishing and Ole Miss football.

Mr. Blackwood is survived by four children, Judge Jon Kerry Blackwood (Julia) of Mentone, AL, William Steven Blackwood (Helen) of Lisbon, Portugal, Brenda Gale Keller (Wayne) of Maryville, TN and Beverly Alese Smith (Randy) of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren, Erin Keller Dustin (John) of Knoxville, TN, Brianne Alese Smith of Charlotte, NC, Kylie Keller Helle (Nick) of Knoxville, TN; and three great-grandchildren, Keller Dustin of Knoxville, TN, Everett Dustin of Knoxville, TN and Gray Jackson Helle of Knoxville, TN.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Benjamin Smith.

Graveside Services for Mr. Blackwood will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Somerville City Cemetery. The officiating minister will be Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center.