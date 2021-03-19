Officials discuss automotive factory announcement in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee arrived in Bolivar Friday afternoon to announce an estimated $8 million investment and 100 new jobs in the city.

“This is a great company that invests their capital and their resources into creating jobs in rural Tennessee. I’m excited about that,” Gov. Bill Lee said.

The investment comes from Choate Engineering Performance, a company which makes engines and various components for the automotive industry.

Choate will be revamping the 155,000-square-foot facility on Lake Street in Bolivar.

“Where life really happens is out here, and to work alongside these leaders, to make sure that what’s happening out here is actually benefiting every single Tennessean, that’s our goal” Gov. Lee said.

Local officials discussed the importance of the announcement, which was a year in the making.

“In this place, nothing happened today without teamwork. Everybody came together,” Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic said. “I’m just proud of what we’re going to accomplish here at our facility.”

The 100 new jobs are expected to come over the next five years, and hiring is currently underway.

“It’s up to us to make sure we do everything we can to fill those 100 jobs with people from Bolivar, people from Hardeman County, people that are going to spend their money here in our community,” Mayor McTizic said.