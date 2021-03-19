Robert Wayman “Bob” Yates, age 73, resident of Saint Cloud, Florida and husband of Beverly Peeples Yates, departed this life Sunday evening, March 14, 2021 at his home.

Bob was born November 14, 1947 in Tampa, Florida, the son of Kathryn Williams Yates and the late Robert Yates. He served his country in the United States Air Force and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico. He was employed as an elementary school teacher for 35 years before his retirement and was married January 18, 2003 to the former Beverly Peeples. Bob had been a resident of Saint Cloud, Florida since 2003 was a member of First Baptist Church in Kissimmee, Florida. He loved the salt life and enjoyed shrimping, snorkeling, diving and telling stories. He will be remembered for being a dog lover.

Mr. Yates is survived by his wife, Beverly Peeples Yates of Saint Cloud, FL; his daughter, Robina Eves of Ocoee, FL; his mother, Kathryn Yates of Saint Augustine, FL; his sister, Manila Clough of Saint Augustine, FL; and three grandchildren, Alyssa Wade, Haylen Eves and Cody Eves.

Graveside Services for Mr. Yates will be held 1 P.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. The officiating minister will be Dr. Joe Jernigan.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.