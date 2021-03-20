United Way of West Tennessee Introduces 211 Hub

Jackson, Tenn. — United Way of West TN introduces 211 Hub.

According to a news release, the United Way of West TN introduced 211 Hub last week.

The website, which offers an online database to find and share community resources went live March 15. It is currently accessible to the public.

The release explained that as an extension of the 2-1-1 emergency hotline, it is designed to streamline information through one channel to further collaborate among local nonprofits and organizations that offer different types of assistance.

It aims to not only help West Tennesseans but also to prevent duplication of services to recipients. Also noted was the site’s inclusion of resources to a variety of services such as, employment, shelter and more.

In a statement from the release, “The 211 Hub has been a long-time coming,” said Matt Marshall, President/CEO of United Way. “Since we operate as the central hub for nonprofits, we wanted to create a central database that our community could easily access when needed. We are eager to see how it serves others and we thank The CO for bringing this project to life.”

According to the news release, United Way encourages any nonprofit, organization, or local church to add their services to the 211 Hub as a reference to the community.

Anyone interested in adding their organization to the database can contact Cara Stevenson at cstevenson@unitedway.tn.org.

For more information or to view some of the available services in West Tennessee through the 211 Hub, visit their website.