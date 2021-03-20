United Way Of West TN hosts virtual silent auction
Weakley County, Tenn. — The United Way of West Tennessee hosted its Weakley County silent auction Friday evening.
The silent auction was held virtually on Facebook due to COVID-19.
United Way advocates for individuals by uniting agencies in a way that improves each person’s access to health, education, and financial stability.
People got the chance to bid on kitchen and outdoor items during the virtual event and there was plenty of home decor to choose from.