‘I Heart UTM’ week returning in April

Maranda Faris

MARTIN, Tenn. –The University of Tennessee at Martin has plans to host their seventh annual “I Heart UTM” week from April 5 through April 11, according to a news release.

The events will include in-person and virtual options for students, faculty, staff and alumni, the release says.

Events are currently set as follows:

  • Monday, April 5 – Philanthropy Day
    • 10 a.m. to noon: SAC Canned Goods Drive
    • 11 a.m.: Flight Crew Pop-Up at the Boling University Center
  • Tuesday, April 6 – Thankful Tuesday
    • 10 a.m. to noon: Donuts for Donors in the Boling University Center
    • 10 a.m. to noon: Props for Profs in the Boling University Center
    • 9:45 p.m.: Movie Night at Cine
  • Wednesday, April 7 – Hump Day
    • Noon to 3 p.m.: Petting Zoo in the Quadrangle
    • Virtual Petting Zoom
    • 7 p.m.: SGA Softball Game at Skyhawk Softball Field
  • Thursday, April 8 – Senior Day
    • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Senior Drive-Thru at Dunagan Alumni Center
    • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Mr. and Miss UTM Election (this is an online event.)
    • Seniors of Social
  • Friday, April 9 – Community Day
    • Noon: Skyhawk Creed Celebration at Boling University Center’s North Patio
    • 7 p.m.: Skyhawks Got Talent virtual variety talent show
  • Sunday, April 11 – I Heart UTM Finale
    • 1:30 p.m.: SAC Tailgating at Hardy Graham Stadium
    • Mr. and Miss UTM crowning at halftime
