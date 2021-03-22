‘I Heart UTM’ week returning in April
MARTIN, Tenn. –The University of Tennessee at Martin has plans to host their seventh annual “I Heart UTM” week from April 5 through April 11, according to a news release.
The events will include in-person and virtual options for students, faculty, staff and alumni, the release says.
Events are currently set as follows:
- Monday, April 5 – Philanthropy Day
- 10 a.m. to noon: SAC Canned Goods Drive
- 11 a.m.: Flight Crew Pop-Up at the Boling University Center
- Tuesday, April 6 – Thankful Tuesday
- 10 a.m. to noon: Donuts for Donors in the Boling University Center
- 10 a.m. to noon: Props for Profs in the Boling University Center
- 9:45 p.m.: Movie Night at Cine
- Wednesday, April 7 – Hump Day
- Noon to 3 p.m.: Petting Zoo in the Quadrangle
- Virtual Petting Zoom
- 7 p.m.: SGA Softball Game at Skyhawk Softball Field
- Thursday, April 8 – Senior Day
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Senior Drive-Thru at Dunagan Alumni Center
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Mr. and Miss UTM Election (this is an online event.)
- Seniors of Social
- Friday, April 9 – Community Day
- Noon: Skyhawk Creed Celebration at Boling University Center’s North Patio
- 7 p.m.: Skyhawks Got Talent virtual variety talent show
- Sunday, April 11 – I Heart UTM Finale
- 1:30 p.m.: SAC Tailgating at Hardy Graham Stadium
- Mr. and Miss UTM crowning at halftime