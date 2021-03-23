Jackson middle school receives STEM grant from TVA

JACKSON, Tenn. — North Parkway Middle School in Jackson was awarded a $5,000 STEM grant by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

North Parkway received the grant after writing about aquaponics, or the relationship between plants and animals.

Paula Brookfield is a STEM teacher for sixth, seventh, and eighth grade. She says she’s grateful for the grant, as it will aid students in learning how to become community leaders and develop businesses.

“I love the STEM program first and foremost. Four year colleges are not for everybody, so it’s a good way of introducing them to a two year perspective, the trade school, the vocational part that is sometimes overlooked. I know when I was in school we had that option for those so they could pick up a trade, getting into a shorter program with education to better themselves in life,” Broomfield said.

They say they are grateful to introduce this new program to their students.