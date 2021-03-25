Helping Hands, local church propose ‘Seeds for Seniors’ project

JACKSON, Tenn. — Helping Hands of Tennessee has partnered with First Baptist Church in Jackson to bring fresh vegetables to seniors.

The organization says it has proposed “Seeds for Seniors,” a project that would would create an urban organic garden for senior citizens.

Helping Hands says the church is providing the space to help seniors have access to sustainable food, while also providing a place to foster social and mental health.

Helping Hands says the project has reached the voting stage, and adds that the top 21 garden projects will receive the grant money.

To vote for Seeds for Seniors garden project, click here.