Jackson to launch finance counseling service for residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and the National Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund has accepted more than two years of funding and technical support to implement a financial counseling program in Jackson.

City of Jackson Director of Performance Management, Lauren Kirk says the city will receive funding to bring free, one-on-one financial counseling as a new public service to residents.

“Financial counseling service that’s provided to residents professional counseling one-on-one for as many sessions as they need it,” Kirk said. “And it helps residents reduce debt, build credit, build savings.”

Kirk says the programming will provide an economic development service for residents, making sure they have the help they need by providing enough resources to each person in Jackson.

“Some other things we hope to be provided through this is being able to connect participants with other social services be able to fill out applications with first time home buyers,” Kirk said.

The programming is still in the planning process. However, residents will be given a list of partners to work with for their financial needs.

Kirk says they are planning to release the programming sometime in October.