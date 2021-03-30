West Tennessee Healthcare reviews hospital upgrades, revenues

JACKSON, Tenn. — Health officials gathered in-person and virtual to discuss updates.

The board of trustees of West Tennessee Healthcare held its meeting Tuesday night.

Some resolutions made were upgrades to elevators at the Dyersburg hospital and the completion of the second phase of their neonatal intensive care unit.

Also, due to February weather, volumes in the ER, clinics and surgical departments were lowered, leaving the revenue for that month to fall slightly under budget.

For the year, the hospital still has revenue higher that what they had budgeted for.

“We really appreciate our board’s support in approving several capital resolutions for us. We are the only neonatal facility between Nashville and Memphis, and so it’s really important that we provide a safe environment for those babies and their families and we’re very excited about that renovation,” said Amy Garner, Chief Compliance and Communication Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

Garner says expenses are still over budget due to increased costs in taking care of COVID-patients, but the hospital expects things to turn around as they get closer to the end of the year.