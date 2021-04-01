West Tennesseans react to lift of mask mandate in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The mask mandate has been lifted in Madison County.

For months the world has had to keep faces covered, and now Madison County has made it an option instead of a requirement.

Jackson resident, Johnny Collier says he still thinks it’s important to keep the mask on.

“To be on the safe side, I think we still should wear the masks because who knows, the counts and numbers still going up. You know, we should just still wear our masks and wash our hands and still be safe,” Collier said.

Despite the mandate being lifted, some businesses are still requiring you to wear a mask inside.

Gibson County resident, Diane Moore, says she respects that businesses in Madison County may still ask for customers to wear masks, even if the county doesn’t require it.

“If I go into a store and they ask that you wear it, I’ll certainly wear it and respect their rules, but it’s time to open this country back up. Let’s all get back to living,” Moore said.

Madison County has been under a mask mandate since November.