Department of Correction to resume visitation for inmates in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is resuming visitation for inmates across the state.

A news release says this will begin April 10 under a modified visitation schedule.

You must schedule an appointment, as well as follow safety precautions which includes wearing a mask, temperature checks and answering COVID-19 screening questions, according to the release.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic.”

The department says visitation has been suspended since March of last year.

To view additional visitation guidelines, click here.

To read the announcement from the department or find contact information for a facility, click here.