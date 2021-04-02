Jackson retirement home hosts ‘Senior Spring Fling’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local senior facility is bringing the fun back to their residents.

Regency Retirement Village hosted its Senior Spring Fling.

Organizers say they wanted to bring together residents after seniors homes have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many came dressed in costumes and even got the chance to take a limo ride.

Regency is making sure to bring back a little life and fun to the home by putting on this event because of the impact the pandemic has had on many of its residents.

“This is just a way to brighten things up and bring some excitement back,” said coordinator Aprille Roberts.

Organizers say they plan to have a fun event like this one again soon.