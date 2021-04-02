Rep. David Kustoff, Carroll County leaders meet for annual ‘Capital Talk’

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Rep. David Kustoff met with Carroll County officials for this year’s Capital Talk.

1/3 Six members of the Youth Leadership Carroll County Class of 2021 chose to spend the last official day of their spring break listening to Representative David Kustoff speak about current events. Photo courtesy: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce

2/3 Pictured with Representative David Kustoff are local Carroll County mayors and officials. Photo courtesy: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce

3/3 Pictured is just a part of the crowd who heard Representative David Kustoff at the Carroll County Civic Center this morning. Photo courtesy: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce





The event — hosted annually by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce — gave leaders the opportunity to discuss issues facing the county.

“We were honored to have Rep. Kustoff at the Chamber’s Capitol Talk,” said Chamber President Brad Hurley. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated public servant as David Kustoff serving us in the House of Representatives.”

The news release from the Chamber says that Sen. John Stevens will be the speaker for its Talk on Friday, April 9.