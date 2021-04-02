Rep. David Kustoff, Carroll County leaders meet for annual ‘Capital Talk’
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Rep. David Kustoff met with Carroll County officials for this year’s Capital Talk.
The event — hosted annually by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce — gave leaders the opportunity to discuss issues facing the county.
“We were honored to have Rep. Kustoff at the Chamber’s Capitol Talk,” said Chamber President Brad Hurley. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated public servant as David Kustoff serving us in the House of Representatives.”
The news release from the Chamber says that Sen. John Stevens will be the speaker for its Talk on Friday, April 9.