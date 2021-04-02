University of Memphis Lambuth students raise awareness of child abuse

JACKSON, Tenn. — April celebrates the important role communities play in protecting children. This April, several different departments at the University of Memphis Lambuth are working together to help bring awareness to child abuse awareness month.

“Our goal is to raise awareness around child abuse prevention, not just today, not just on Fridays, but throughout the entire year. It just so happens that April is national child abuse awareness month,” said Melissa Kelley, president of the Lambuth campus’ criminal justice student organization.

Every Friday this month, the Justice League Lambuth student organization will be placing blue pinwheels throughout Jackson and Madison County.

“The pinwheels represent the children who have experienced child abuse, and we have these lovely signs because all children deserve great childhoods, and they deserve trusted adults in their lives to help protect them,” Kelley said. “All of our tigers will wear their Memphis blue every Friday through the month of April to show their unity and support for this amazing awareness.”

“If you see us placing the pinwheels in your community please give us a honk, or while you’re driving through the community, and you see the pinwheels, please honk,” said Dr. Sheri Jenkins Kennan, director of the center of criminology and research at the University of Memphis Lambuth.

The University of Memphis Lambuth will also have the following events through the rest of the month:

April 12: Silent Witness silhouettes will be displayed to represent those who have experienced violence. This will be an all day event.

April 14: Men’s White Ribbon campaign is an all day event in which men wear white ribbons as a pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination.

April 15: Take Back the Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event supports the mission of ending sexual, relationship, and domestic violence.

For more information, click here.