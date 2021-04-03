Local church lead members with Easter weekend services

JACKSON, Tenn– One local church is holding a special Easter service for its members.

SoulQuest Church in Jackson kicked off the Easter weekend with a church service and plenty of fun to go along with it.

“We always try to go up and above and do something special and a little extra, of course last year we had Easter online so it was a little different. The year before we had it when we were meeting at North Side High School and we had about 1,700 that year,” said Ronnie Coleman, Pastor of SoulQuest Church.

Each year for Easter, SoulQuest Church holds a service for its members with fun activities like food, jumping houses, and a Easter egg hunt after each service.

Ronnie Coleman the pastor of SoulQuest says for this years Easter service they want to do all they can to create a great ministry for the community.

“Well, everything we do is about reaching people and share the hope of Jesus with a lost world and so we want to do everything that we possibly can,” said Coleman.

Filling its church with plenty of music, worship and people, Coleman says SoulQuest Church is making sure to bring in the Easter weekend in a special way.

“We want to do whatever it takes to reach people far from God so that’s kind of our mission, to reach people far from God and help them take their next step toward spiritual maturity,” said Coleman.

If you missed Saturday’s service there are three more on Easter Sunday starting at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 in the morning.