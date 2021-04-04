Pastor reunites with church family for Easter service

WILDERSVILLE, Tenn. — A Henderson County church welcomed back their pastor this Easter Sunday.

After a long battle with the coronavirus, a pastor is finally reuniting with his church family.

Wildersville Baptist Church pastor, Mark Peterson tested positive for COVID-19 in December of last year.

Peterson started suffering from breathing issues and was taken to two hospitals where he then had a heart attack.

He was transferred to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and put on a ventilator for more than two weeks.

“I was on a vent for 18 days with not a lot of hope. But thank God that he intervened and I thank the Lord everyday for giving me another opportunity to stand today,” Peterson said.

Pastor Peterson says he can’t thank his medical care staff enough for doing all they could to help him get better.

“I stayed in the hospital 53 days and I thank them for what they did. And I wound up in rehab at Huntingdon Health facility and it is awesome. They have a great crew there,” Peterson said.

The pastor’s wife, Donna Peterson says because of COVID restrictions, they could only communicate through the phone.

“All we could do, me, my daughter and my son-in-law, was give a phone call at morning and at night to be able to hear from him,” said Peterson’s wife.

Now on this Easter Sunday, Peterson is just thankful that he is able to preach the word once again.

“I feel great today. I feel great today by the spirit of the Lord. I have good days, I have bad days but today I am excited,” Peterson said.

Pastor Peterson says he and his family are praying for the people and their families that are battling COVID-19 like they did.