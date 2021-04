Firefighters rescue dog stuck in tree in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It was an unusual rescue Sunday night, as firefighters in Gibson County responded to save a dog stuck in a tree.

Fire officials say the dog had chased a raccoon up the tree, but got stuck about 50 feet off the ground.

The Gibson County Fire Department responded, along with the Milan Fire Department’s rescue team.

After several hours, crews were able to get the dog safely back to the ground.