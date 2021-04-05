Gibson County commodity distributions scheduled for April

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council will be distributing commodity foods this month Gibson County, in partnership with the United States Agriculture Department.

Those distributions will be at the following dates, times, and locations:

April 6: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Milan Senior Center/Library at 1075 East Van Hook Street

April 9: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Bradford Fire Station at 207 East Main Street

April 15: 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Spangler Park in Humboldt at 2101 to 2999 Spangler Drive

April 20: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dyer Maintenance Building 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Rutherford City Hall at 206 East Main Street 8:30 a.m. to noon at Kenton City Hall at 108 South Poplar Street 8 a.m. at Yorkville City Hall at 5 Newbern Highway 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gibson City Hall at 2204 2nd Street 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Medina City Hall at 201 U.S. 45 East

April 23: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Trenton at 1600 Industrial Drive