JMCSS school board looks to widen opportunities for students, teachers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School board members are providing students and teachers more opportunities throughout the school year, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the April work session on Monday, board members took the time to discuss priorities and special topics regarding the school system.

One of the main priorities on the agenda was the federal grant funding for more than $16 million, including the new ESSER 2.0 funding that will allow them to provide students with new technology, curriculum and socialization support for families during the pandemic.

Board members say there are also new teacher positions opening that need to be filled for the upcoming school year. Members discussed pay raise for teachers.

“Teachers at the elementary level that are going the extra mile will make $7,000. Our middle school teachers will make $6,000,” said Dr. Vivian Williams, a board member.

This is also included in the two bonuses given to teachers.

In addition to grants and pay raises, board members are looking into new mental health assessments for students, giving them the opportunity for a better education.

Board members add that they are making sure to closely monitor COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year.