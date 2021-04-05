WRAP, city hold ceremony recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — WRAP and city officials met Monday afternoon for a proclamation ceremony.

Mayor Scott Conger proclaimed the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

In Madison County alone, WRAP served around 90 survivors of sexual violence just this past year. And that’s only the reported number of assaults.

Representatives with WRAP say the number of incidents is likely around 300. The officials also signed pledges, as part of the “Start by believing” campaign.

“The first person that somebody usually reports a sexual assault to is usually a family member or a friend,” said Lynnsey Park, Domestic Violence Response Manager for WRAP. “And so if we are able to offer them support, then we can support them in reporting that and hopefully holding perpetrators accountable.”

As part of the campaign, WRAP will be going around to various cities and towns across West Tennessee.