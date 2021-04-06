COVID relief grant open to JSCC students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College announced Tuesday that a limited number of emergency relief grants are available to students who faced hardships that impacted their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college says the grant will pay the tuition for up to two classes during the Summer 2021 semester.

Applicants must be a returning or continuing JSCC student, who due to COVID:

Dropped out of college; or

Completed fewer than 12 hours per semster; or

Failed a course

There are approximately 300 grants available that will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.

“We anticipate these grants to go quickly,” Dr. Kyle Barron, Vice President of Student Services stated. “Anyone interested in this opportunity should apply right away.”

Applications can be found at this link.

“This grant is an opportunity for these students to come back and get their educational journeys back on track,” Barron stated.