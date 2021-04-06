First 731 Community Prayer Walk scheduled for April 17

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first 731 Community Prayer Walk is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Organizers say the walk is scheduled to begin on East Chester Street with greetings, a prayer, and refreshments before the walk begins.

Organizers say this is the first in a planned series of 731 Community Prayer Walks.

Participants are asked to dress for the walk and wear masks.

The walk is being facilitated by Jamaal Brady and members of West Jackson Baptist Church.

To volunteer, click here.