Free certification courses available to Tennesseans

JACKSON, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is offering free certification courses.

The pandemic has made the job market that much more competitive, and as things open back up, more people in the state are looking for work.

If you’re part of that group, the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative might be for you.

“Coursera approached the department back in the spring of last year, to partner up and provide these courses to Tennesseans. We saw it as a great opportunity,” said Chris Cannon, assistant administrator for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The program provides enrollees with thousands of courses, where they can get certification from all types of companies all for free.

“Anything from social media to project management, to IT support. There really are a large variety of subject matters that you can study. Over 4,000 different courses,” Cannon said.

The program is in conjunction with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and started last year.

It was so successful, the state decided to renew it and keep it for the rest of 2021.

“The program started here back in June, and so far almost 10,000 Tennesseans have taken advantage of the courses through Coursera,” Cannon said.

The process is simple: You create a TN jobs account, email the department with some information, and from there they give you the courses they offer.

“Once we receive that email, we’ll send you the information to join Coursera, and that’s when everything starts. You can sign up, register for these courses, and choose which courses you think you’re most interested in taking,” Cannon said.

If you’re interested in switching careers or even just getting a valuable certification to start your new one, there’s no better time to start than now.

“When the economy does turn around, and those jobs are available, you’re going to be at the front of the line because you have the skills maybe the person next to you doesn’t have,” Cannon said.

To make an account a TN jobs account, click here.