Freed-Hardeman announces finalists for Mr., Miss FHU titles

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced the finalists for the Mr. and Miss FHU title.

FHU says 2021’s finalists for Miss FHu are:

Emaleigh Board, an accounting major from Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Wisenie Jadis, a nursing major from Davenport, Florida.

Cassidy Shrader, a communication major with an emphasis in public relations from Columbia, Tennessee.

Hannah Young, a financial planning major from Rosedale, New York.

And the finalists for Mr. FHU are:

Jesse Bates, a Bible major from Cookeville, Tennessee.

Connor Creasy, a secondary education and history major from Milan, Tennessee.

Sam McGreevy, a finance major from Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

Dillan Todd, a youth and family ministry major from Chapel Hill, Tennessee.

FHU says all nominees will be celebrated, and that the final title will be announced on April 23.