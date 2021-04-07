Freed-Hardeman announces finalists for Mr., Miss FHU titles
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced the finalists for the Mr. and Miss FHU title.
FHU says 2021’s finalists for Miss FHu are:
- Emaleigh Board, an accounting major from Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
- Wisenie Jadis, a nursing major from Davenport, Florida.
- Cassidy Shrader, a communication major with an emphasis in public relations from Columbia, Tennessee.
- Hannah Young, a financial planning major from Rosedale, New York.
And the finalists for Mr. FHU are:
- Jesse Bates, a Bible major from Cookeville, Tennessee.
- Connor Creasy, a secondary education and history major from Milan, Tennessee.
- Sam McGreevy, a finance major from Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
- Dillan Todd, a youth and family ministry major from Chapel Hill, Tennessee.
FHU says all nominees will be celebrated, and that the final title will be announced on April 23.