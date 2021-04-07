Freed-Hardeman announces finalists for Mr., Miss FHU titles

Tristan Fletcher

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced the finalists for the Mr. and Miss FHU title.

Mr. and Miss FHU Finalists (Back Row to Front Row) Connor Creasy and Hannah Young; Sam McGreevy and Emaleigh Board; Dillan Todd and Cassidy Shrader and Jessie Bates and Wisenie Jadis. Photo courtesy: Freed-Hardeman University

FHU says 2021’s finalists for Miss FHu are:

  • Emaleigh Board, an accounting major from Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
  • Wisenie Jadis, a nursing major from Davenport, Florida.
  • Cassidy Shrader, a communication major with an emphasis in public relations from Columbia, Tennessee.
  • Hannah Young, a financial planning major from Rosedale, New York.

And the finalists for Mr. FHU are:

  • Jesse Bates, a Bible major from Cookeville, Tennessee.
  • Connor Creasy, a secondary education and history major from Milan, Tennessee.
  • Sam McGreevy, a finance major from Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
  • Dillan Todd, a youth and family ministry major from Chapel Hill, Tennessee.

FHU says all nominees will be celebrated, and that the final title will be announced on April 23.

