The Sound of Jackson | Ep. 12 | Herz (Season Finale)

It’s the season finale of The Sound of Jackson! We catch up with local band Herz, established in 2014 and known for their energetic flair.

After a pandemic-induced break, they are back and ready to rock with brand new music.

During their interview, they explain how they got their name, share stories from performing, and detail their inspirations. And make sure to stick around for a performance of their new single “Taken.”

