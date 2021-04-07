Trenton Fire Department, church partner for food giveaway

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local church partnered with first responders for a food giveaway.

Trenton Fire Department partnered with First Baptist Church North in Trenton for their “Food Explosion” event on Wednesday.

The church distributed 1,200 boxes of food to anyone in the community. No questions asked.

Other churches also came by to pick up boxes to distribute in their communities as well.

Pastor Ferdnando Bailey says he hopes to make an impact on those struggling to find the light during this time.

“To relieve some stress, to take off some tension and to be a positive light in the community in a dark place,” Bailey said.

The church will host a food giveaway every second and third Wednesday of each month.