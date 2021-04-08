City seeks volunteers for community wide trash pickup event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is seeking volunteers for a community wide trash pickup event.

The city says the event will be Saturday, April 24, during the Earth Day Festival.

Volunteers will be able to select an area to work in, including in northeast, northwest, midtown, east and south Jackson, according to the city.

The city says volunteers will meet at the Carl Perkins Civic Center at 9 a.m. and will return at 11 a.m. for lunch.

You can sign up to be a volunteer here.