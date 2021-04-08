Delta Dental offering mouthguards for Tennessee youth athletes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Delta Dental of Tennessee has launched a statewide program to encourage children to wear mouthguards while playing sports.

According to a news release, Delta Dental of Tennessee is giving away free boil and bite mouthguards to athletes 10-years-old and younger who are involved in organized sports leagues across the state.

Coaches and league commissioners can make a request for mouthguards here.

The deadline to make requests is April 18, and orders will ship over the summer.