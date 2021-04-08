JMCSS says school reconstruction on schedule, new projects underway

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School board meeting for April touched on a few projects for the district.

The Madison Academic and Jackson Central-Merry High School reconstruction is on schedule to finish July 31.

The Malesus remodel for the STEM and Cyber School program has not received the federal funding, but Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says they have already started the process.

“What three phases and what that building will look like, and we will have administrative offices, and then of course teaching and learning options for our teachers. On the back portion, we’ll have the Cyber School for socialization,” King said.

King says they are hoping to have two options in the fall: traditional in-person classes and Cyber School.