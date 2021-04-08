JMCSS student awarded $180,000 ROTC scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local student is now the recipient of a prestigious scholarship.

Thursday, representatives from the U.S. Navy and Jackson City government, helped present Madison Academic senior Serenity Williams with one of the most prestigious ROTC scholarships in the country, worth $180,000.

Williams comes from a military family, and expressed excitement about the honor.

“Everything I’ve known was military. I’ve been on Fleet Week, I’ve been in the submarines, I’ve been in the ships, torpedoes. You name it, I was there,” Serenity Williams said.

The scholarship will pay for her tuition and expenses in the ROTC program at Florida A&M University.

It is same school where her mom, Sheree Williams, graduated. Afterwards, she became a commander in the Navy.

“Seeing how much it meant, being a legacy, keeping a tradition, having a legacy and tradition of following in my mother’s footsteps. I wanted to do the same thing with FAMU and carrying that on, because tradition. You don’t see that as often,” Serenity Williams said.

William’s 3.6 GPA and long list of extracurricular helped her get the scholarship.

“Your hard work, the time you put in, like I said congratulations. You have made Jackson proud, and especially the Jackson-Madison County School System,” said councilman Johnny Dodd.

“It was more of like a ‘I finally got there, I know I preached it, and I am finally preaching on what I’ve been saying.’ I’ve finally done it,” Serenity Williams said.

But even though she’s going all the way to Tallahassee, Florida, she won’t forget her home.

“I said it starts here with legacy and tradition. And I couldn’t ask for a better daughter to be able to carry the torch. Congratulations,” said Sheree Williams.

Williams also credited the “Stand and Serve” program at the school, which helps students apply for military scholarships.