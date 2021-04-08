Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Tyson’s newest, largest Tennessee facility

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A ribbon cutting ceremony held for the brand new facility in Humboldt, and leaders say it will attract hundreds of jobs to the area.

Thanks to Tyson Foods, a $425 million poultry facility will start production at the end of April. The company says several hundred workers have been hired so far.

Over the next two years, the facility is expected to open up more than 1,500 jobs for the community.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says this project is a great step for Tennessee and excited to see how well it helps the community.

“Great privilege to be here in West Tennessee, in rural West Tennessee to announce and to open up a facility that will change lives and change the economy here in the community,” Gov. Lee said.

Gov. Lee says this investment is also extremely important for the economy of the state.

“The economies of West Tennessee are important to this state, so is agriculture. It is the largest sector of our economy and this is a major investment in the agriculture industry and the food industry,” Gov. Lee said.

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty says this project is one for the history books and impact hundreds of families.

“This is a historic level of investment, and the number of jobs — 1,500 jobs — will better the lives of 1,500 families right here in West Tennessee. I couldn’t be more proud,” Hagerty said.

The new facility is 370,000 square feet, including a processing plant, feed mill and hatchery.

This is Tyson’s largest investment in Tennessee.