TBI releases 2020 report on law enforcement-related deaths
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a report on law enforcement-related deaths within the state for 2020.
The TBI says the data it collected was broken down into deadly use-of-force incidents, arrest-related non-forcible deaths, and deaths in custody.
According to the TBI, the report shows:
- A total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents in 2020, with incidents in the months of May, June and July accounting for 46.4% of reported deaths.
- Twelve of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk or street, and nine occurred in a residence.
- White subjects accounted for 74.2% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents, and Black/African-American subjects accounted for 16.1%.
The full annual report can be found here.