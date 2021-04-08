TBI releases 2020 report on law enforcement-related deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a report on law enforcement-related deaths within the state for 2020.

The TBI says the data it collected was broken down into deadly use-of-force incidents, arrest-related non-forcible deaths, and deaths in custody.

According to the TBI, the report shows:

A total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents in 2020, with incidents in the months of May, June and July accounting for 46.4% of reported deaths.

Twelve of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk or street, and nine occurred in a residence.

White subjects accounted for 74.2% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents, and Black/African-American subjects accounted for 16.1%.

The full annual report can be found here.