Cowboy Jim’s opening in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cowboy Jim’s is opening Saturday, April 10 at their South Highland location.

It’s an indoor flea market offering a variety of items ranging from food, clothing, furniture and more.

The flea market will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1328 South Highland Avenue in Jackson.

Coordinators say they are excited to introduce the community to a new type of flea market.

“I hope they come, they see the variety, they like what they see, they enjoy the shopping experience here and they just continue to come back,” said Tessa Nichols, co-coordinator of Cowboy Jim’s in Jackson.

“As a small business owner myself, I think it’s a great way to get our name out and starting here will allow us to build our clientele and be able to expand,” said Tabi Edwards, co-coordinator of Cowboy Jim’s in Jackson.

There are still about 100 spaces available for any business owner looking to open a shop.

Spots can be rented starting at $10 a month.