Jackson Fire Department celebrates addition of new trucks to fleet

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Fire Department welcomes two new trucks to the fleet.

Station 5 held the traditional “push-in” ceremony Friday morning for the new additions.

Jackson Fire Chief Darryl Samuels says, usually, trucks have to be replaced between 15 and 20 years, but the previous trucks were replaced after 25 years.

Chief Samuels says these new additions will help them do their job efficiently.

“[They will] help us in fire mitigation, life safety, and to be able to have safety for the citizens of Jackson and the visitors that come to us on a daily basis,” Chief Samuels said.

One truck is an E-53, which is considered a rescue truck, and the other has aerial rescue equipment.