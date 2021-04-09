Local non-profit raises funds for women, children’s causes

JACKSON, Tenn.–A non-profit organization celebrated Friday night while also raising money for a great cause.



The Jackson Service League hosts its annual ‘Boots, Bands, and Bingo’ night.

“We are playing Bingo for a good cause. We are raising money for women and children so we can give scholarships,” said Amanda Beller, Vice President of the Jackson Service League.

Last year, the organization was not able to host their event due to COVID-19 so Beller says it makes this event even more special.

“I’m so excited. I have been ready to show up to an event for a while and i was so sad that we couldn’t do it last year so we’re really excited to finally get out of the house,” said Beller.

Attendees played Bingo with numbers announced by WBBJ Storm Team 7 Meteorologist Moe Shamell.

Guests were playing for a chance to win several prizes.

“Our big Bingo ticket, people pay $20 and they have a chance to win a six-night stay in Orlando and it’s worth $2,200,” said Beller.

There was also an auction held for guests to bid on other items to help raise funds.

“We have original paintings, we have Botox parties, we do have a wine and whiskey pool,” said Beller.

Trays of beverages were also auctioned off.

Beller says the goal of the night is to raise more money than the last event.

“Last year we raised $14,000 and of course we would love to raise $20,000 this year,” said Beller.



Proceeds from the event will go to various non-profits such as Hands Up! Preschool, RIFA , The Dream Center and others focused on women and children.