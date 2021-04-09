Shelia Jane Chism Wagner, age 64, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late David M. Wagner, Sr., departed this life Monday evening, April 5, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

Shelia was born August 5, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee and graduated from Wooddale High School in 1973, She was married September 21, 1973 to David M. Wagner, Sr. and was a homemaker throughout her life. She moved to the Oakland area in 2005 and was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church. Shelia was a dedicated prayer warrior who enjoyed crafts, sewing, decorating cakes, reading and cooking. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was a caregiver to all. She was filled with joy until the very end of her life.

Mrs. Wagner is survived by her daughter, Angela J. Wagner of Memphis, TN; her son, David M. Wagner, Jr. and his wife, Erica of Garner, NC; six grandchildren, Braden Jones, Ella Jones, David Hale Wagner, Annie Camille Wagner, Adaline Noel Wagner and Truman Spurgin Wagner; and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, David M. Wagner, Sr. who died April 17, 2019 and her father, James Russell Chism, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Wagner will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jason Moore, pastor of Oakland First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Hickory Withe. A visitation for Mrs. Wagner will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Wagner, Jr., Brian Jones, Tim Chism, Hale Wagner, Keyur Jariwala and Garret Chism.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Oakland First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Oakland, TN 38060 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.