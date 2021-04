JACKSON, Tenn. — USA Championship Wrestling is heading back to the Ballpark at Jackson in May, according to a news release.

The show, scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 8, will feature 10 matches and a “Legends Row,” which will allow fans to meet the wrestlers in person.

Field seats are available for $75 and stadium seating is $30.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (731) 234-5883.