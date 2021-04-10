Consignment sale raises funds for local moms of multiples

JACKSON, Tenn., — A local organization holds a semi-annual sale to help with its funding.

The group Jackson Moms of Multiples or “J-moms” held their annual Mommy and Me Consignment sale Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church on Oil Well Road in North Jackson.

All types of items for babies and moms were for sale including spring and summer clothing.

Organizers told us this sale is extremely important in helping to fund the work of the “J moms” group.

“This helps us fund those,” said Jackson Moms of Multiples, organizer Debbie Hurst.

Early this afternoon, the group shifted gears and offered bargain hunters even greater deals on items for baby and mom with a half-price sale.