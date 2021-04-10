Cowboy Jim’s opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local indoor flea market is now open to the public.

Cowboy Jim’s has officially made its way to the Jackson area and for small business owners, it’s an answer to their prayers.



Foot traffic was heavy Saturday as Cowboy Jim’s had its grand opening. Shoppers came out to round up some great deals.

Coordinators say so much so, that there was a long line just before opening.

“Oh, it was a big one. We had people here at 9 o’clock when the vendors were coming in, so it’s been a really good day,” said Tabi Edwards, co-coordinator of Cowboy Jim’s.

“It feels great. It’s really exciting. The energy levels are really high and it’s nice to be open and see everybody happy and being successful,” said Tessa Nichols, also a co-coordinator at Cowboy Jim’s.

Business owners say it was amazing to see how many people supported their businesses.

“Great. I have had a ball. People have been just great. I mean, lots of customers spending good money,” said MsNezzie, a vendor.

Owner of Baker’s Babies and Baked Goods, Tennile Baker says business has been so good, it’s time to restock.

“Excellent. I’ve sold everything out except for my chocolate and I’ve got one piece of peanut butter left,” said Baker.

At this indoor flea market, shoppers can find a variety of items from clothing, furniture, antiques, desserts, and tasty foods.

“It feels wonderful. I have had a lot of people come up to me after they’ve had my food and said it tastes great so if it tastes great to them, I’m happy,” said Marvis Adams, a vendor with M & M Grubb Shack.

Other vendors agree it’s nice to be able to get their business name out to the public and are excited for the chance of expanding.

They say this flea market was needed after a hard hit during the pandemic.

“It is such a nice additive to have a business where you’re able to communicate with other small businesses to bounce ideas off of each other and to just really encourage one another during this time because we all are in the same boat trying to survive and get back on our feet,” said Genevieve Dupree, a vendor with Floral Cakes.



Vendors say the affordability of Cowboy Jim’s is a plus, starting at $10 a month.

Cowboy Jim’s is located in the Bemis Square Shopping Center on South Highland Avenue in Jackson.

It will be open every Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.