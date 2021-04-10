Jackson couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn– A local couple celebrates six decades of being happily married.

Jackson residents, Arthur and Bernice Cunningham celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, by having a drive-by celebration set up by their daughter.

Friends and family drove by to drop off gifts and to say congratulations to the couple.

The Cunninghams dated for 6 months before tying the knot and say they’ve been in love ever since.

Their anniversary was actually in March but their daughter, Belinda Reeves wanted to make sure the couple was fully vaccinated before having this celebration.

“It is a surprise to see all of the people that came by. It has been a beautiful afternoon for me and for my husband,” said Bernice Cunningham.

“I want to thank God for being alive and to put us together and for us to be able to stay together,” said Arthur Cunningham.

The Cunninghams say the secret to 60 years of being happily married is putting God first and doing unto others as you would have them to do unto you.