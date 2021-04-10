Sorority hosts advisors in virtual economic empowerment meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of a local group held a virtual economic empowerment meeting today.

The Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted Andrea Bond Johnson of Golden Circle Insurance to talk about life insurance.

Johnson says insurance policies that include long-term investments can produce generational wealth to pass on to children and even grand children.

The second speaker, Charles Adams from Professional Development Group helps individuals build wealth.

Adams says the first and one of the most important components to building wealth is having good credit.

“Most bankers, when it comes to a business loan are not going to talk to you unless you have a score of 650 or more. PDG recommendation is for you to come in with at least a 700,” Adams said.

Adams says along with credit, is the competency to run a successful business, cash flow to sustain it, and collateral.

All are important components of creating financial wealth.