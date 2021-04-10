THP: Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY. Tenn.–Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol release details surrounding a fatal two-vehicle crash

in Chester County.

According to a report from the THP, the crash happened Friday evening around 7:15 on Highway 200 near Henderson.

Troopers say a RV was traveling north on the highway in a curve when a car traveling south in the curve crossed the center line and collided with the RV, head-on.

Investigators say the driver of the car was killed. He was identified as Carey P. Whitten, 57, of Crump. The driver of the RV was not injured.

Investigators say no charges will be filed.