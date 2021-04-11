Margo Price Joins Farm Aid Board of Directors

NEW YORK (AP) – Margo Price says it is one of the greatest honors of her life to be elected unanimously to the board of directors for Farm Aid.

Price says she’s wanted to help family farmers ever since her family lost their farm in Illinois in 1984, the year before the first Farm Aid concert.

She’s only the second artist to be added to the board, after Dave Matthews in 2001.

The founding board members are Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young. Nelson’s wife, Annie, also was elected unanimously to the board.