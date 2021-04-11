TN National Guard’s 194th Engineer Brigade conducts special ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local military branch held a special ceremony.

The Tennessee’s National Guard’s 194th Engineer Brigade conducted its change of command ceremony Sunday.

“Today’s ceremony was actually two fold. It was a change of responsibility where our command sergeant majors changed out and it was a change of command where I exited the command structure and we brought a new commander in,”

Colonel Ross has served as a commander for the 194th brigade since 2017 and he says his time serving was one he will never forget.

“For me to say, it was a happy day, it’s a beautiful day for what I think was a successful command. But it’s also a moving on for my family and going onto another assignment. So I’ll never drive by this armory that I don’t have just the fondest of memories,” Colonel Ross said.

Sunday his title was given to newly appointed commander, Trent Scates.

Commander Scates says it’s truly an honor to take on the title of commander.

“It’s an awesome experience. I’ve been in this brigade for over 31 years and like I said during my speech, 26 years ago I was dreaming in my head when is it going to be my chance to be in that seat and today was the day,” Commander Scates said.

During the ceremony, there was a special moment where the spouses of previous and the current commanders were given flowers.

“The red roses show their sacrifice and duty that they’ve served over their time. The yellow roses signify bringing in the new friends of the brigade and how it’s now their turn to take the reigns and serve with their husbands as far as the leadership,” Commander Scates said.

Commander Scates says he has a few things on his list as his journey of commander begins.

“One is with our recent return from deployment is the transitioning of some of my officers and NCO’s into the line units and then receiving officers and NCO’s from those line units back here at brigade and training a new staff,” Commander Scates said.

Colonel Ross says if he could give Commander Scates one piece of advice, it would be to trust your people and he says your soldiers will never let you down.