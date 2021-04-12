14 students honored for academic success in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A banquet was hosted for selected students in Carroll County on Monday.

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted a banquet at Mallard’s Restaurant in Huntingdon for academic success in students across Carroll County.

“We wanted this to be a special thing, not just a run of the mill banquet. We spent some extra time making sure the food was extra special, and Mallard’s did a great job of that and we are very appreciative,” said Brad Hurley, President of Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

The students placed in the top eight percent nationwide on ACT scoring by making a 29 or higher.

After the day’s class of 14, the Chamber will have 120 students on their ACT Wall of Honor.