Doctor gives inside look at COVID-19’s impact on healthcare
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Students got an inside perspective of the impact of COVID-19.
Dr. Tyler Hughes was the speaker for Freed-Hardeman University’s “A Doctor’s Dilemma: Ethics in a Pandemic.”
Hughes discussed COVID-19’s major impact on health care.
He presented the audience with different scenarios on how to handle COVID-19 in a hospital setting.
Hughes says he was excited about how the audience was so engaged.
“The turnout was amazing. Really excited to see all these guys. Had a lot of awesome questions and a lot of great feedback during the presentation. Had several people come up to me afterwards, which was awesome,” Hughes said.
Hughes wanted to thank everyone who came to the presentation.