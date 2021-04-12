Doctor gives inside look at COVID-19’s impact on healthcare

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Students got an inside perspective of the impact of COVID-19.

Dr. Tyler Hughes was the speaker for Freed-Hardeman University’s “A Doctor’s Dilemma: Ethics in a Pandemic.”

Hughes discussed COVID-19’s major impact on health care.

He presented the audience with different scenarios on how to handle COVID-19 in a hospital setting.

Hughes says he was excited about how the audience was so engaged.

“The turnout was amazing. Really excited to see all these guys. Had a lot of awesome questions and a lot of great feedback during the presentation. Had several people come up to me afterwards, which was awesome,” Hughes said.

Hughes wanted to thank everyone who came to the presentation.

