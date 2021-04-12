Jackson church provides donations to restaurant workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is giving back to restaurant workers with a special donation.

First Assembly of God in Jackson is making a special donation to the community by giving away boxes of food and house hold items to restaurant workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So the idea came that we would be able to get a truck load of products in here and distribute it to the community, and as we began to talk about it we realize that it was a specific group of people that had been really untouched,” said Senior Pastor Garry Martin.

Pamela reedy works at Catfish Galley. She says she is grateful the church took the time to help her and her family.

“I’m so excited. I’m just so proud that the pastor here at this church is wonderful enough to give us this stuff, because we love being waitresses at Catfish Galley,” said Pamela Reedy, who works at Catfish Galley. “Customers, we love the people that we work with there.”

Martin says while seeing local restaurants struggle, he wants to make sure workers know they are appreciated.

“So we realize that the restaurant workers were the most devastated and hit by the coronavirus pandemic,” Martin said.

If you are interested in getting a packet, just call Martin at (901) 849-7644. He says over 100 packets are left.

You will need proof of ID and employment.