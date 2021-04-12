Juvenile killed in Sunday night crash in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Sunday night in Chester County that left a juvenile dead and another injured.

According to a crash report, the crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Garland Road near Frank Latham Road, when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The report says a juvenile passenger in the vehicle was killed in the crash.

The driver, also a juvenile, was injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has not released the identities of either individual involved in the crash.